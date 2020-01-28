Hundreds of teenagers spearhead Unity Walk in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An estimated 850 students from high schools in Pinellas County are gathering Tuesday morning to stand for unity. Students from many different high schools will walk across the Memorial Causeway Bridge to stand together in unity.

The teenagers spearheaded the events that marks the 55th anniversary of the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, which took place on March 7, 1965. Civil rights activists organized a march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama to press for voter registration rights for African Americans in the south. However, they were violently confronted by local authorities along the way.

Leading Tuesday’s Unity Walk in Clearwater will be Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the youngest person to take part in the march to Montgomery for voting rights. Lowery was 15 years old at the time of the original “Bloody Sunday”.

Here’s the plan for students Tuesday:

7:30 a.m. Students start arriving/breakfast

9:00 a.m. Presentations/Speakers

10:45 a.m. Student buses leave for Clearwater Marina

11:15 a.m. Walk across the bridge

12:00 p.m. Proclamation from the City of Clearwater Mayor and Unity activities

1:00 p.m. Buses depart for schools

WFLA is following the event. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

