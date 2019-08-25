Hundreds of Pinellas Co. high school students earn free college credit

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 1,100 Pinellas County School high school juniors and seniors were awarded close to 2,800 free college credits from St. Petersburg College during the 2018-2019 school year.

These students were able to earn 2,754 free credits for completing specific classes with a grade of B or higher through a partnership between Pinellas County schools and St. Pete College.

During the 2017-2018 school year, the number of college credits earned was significantly less at 454. However, the schools wanted to help increase the opportunity of high school students accessing credits.

The collaboration helped eliminate barriers in education and allowed students to fast-track their completion of college degrees by saving money and time. The total tuition savings for students is $249,000, which is roughly $276 per student.

