ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds gathered in St. Petersburg on Saturday and Sunday to rally on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision. Pro-lifers marched on Saturday, while pro-choice activists rallied on Sunday.

“Why should the government take that right away from anyone?” asked Cindy, a Clearwater resident. “I can’t tell you how strongly I feel about this.”

Last year’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe was deeply personal for some Tampa Bay residents.

“I had to make a decision to have an abortion due to medical endangerment to my child and to my person,” Cindy explained. “If I didn’t have that right, I would not have physically survived.”

The two rallies took place nearly 24 hours apart, but just blocks away from each other.

“We’re here to stand up for all life,” said Scott Mahurin. “We’re here to tell the community of Tampa Bay that abortion takes a human life, that life is precious. We’re all created in God’s image and we all have worth and value and dignity.”

Scott Mahurin is the founder of Florida Preborn Rescue, a pro-life organization.

“All these pro-lifers around are just sharing that message that life needs to be protected,” Mahurin said. “Every human life has dignity, and we need to protect them by love and by law.”

But Progress Florida believes the law should be different.

“Once a woman has decided to have an abortion,” said Amy Weintraub. “She should be able to access that care without shame, without restriction, without stigma.”

Weintraub said some in the Florida legislature have their eyes on a more restrictive abortion ban in the state.

“The young people of child bearing age today are not enjoying the rights that their mothers and their grandmothers did,” Weintraub said.