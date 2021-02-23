Hundreds come out to honor fallen Pinellas County deputy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hundreds of people lined up along State Road 54 in Pasco County as Deputy Michael Magli was taken to his final resting place Tuesday afternoon.

The Pinellas County deputy died last week in the line of duty while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver.

The processional took place following the funeral service at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Community members packed State Road 54 and were waving flags to show their support to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy’s family.

“We just want to show the family how much the community cares, that Deputy Magli is such a hero and he died protecting our community,” said Pinellas County resident Linda Ladell.

The processional ended at Trinity Memorial Gardens where there was a service for close friends and family of Magli.