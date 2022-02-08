Human remains found off I-275 identified as man missing since 2016

Rang Phi Truong, the man whose remains were discovered near the Howard Frankland Bridge. (Courtesy: PCSO)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the human remains found off of I-275 near the Howard Frankland Bridge belonged to a missing man last seen in 2016.

On Dec. 27, 2016, deputies learned that Rang Truong, 34, had gone missing after running away from his brother’s car at Derby Lane on Gandy Boulevard.

Deputies tried to look for Truong but could not find him.

The sheriff’s office said Truong was from out of state and considered him as a missing endangered person due to his mental disabilities and other issues.

For over five years, his fate remained a mystery until detectives from St. Petersburg investigated a report of human remains south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Using dental records, the District Six Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as the missing man. The cause of death is yet to be known.

Truong’s family has been notified.