PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office said it has identified human remains found in a submerged vehicle.

Deputies said the remains belong to Robert Helphrey, who was reported missing in 2006.

On Friday, April 14, deputies recovered Helphrey’s 2005 Mitsubishi SUV in a retention pond near the intersection of Old Oak Circle and Belcher Road in Palm Harbor.

Detectives were notified about the vehicle by the Sunshine State Sonar Search team who found the SUV in the pond.

The vehicle as it was pulled out of the pond at about 9:30 a.m. (Credit: Rick Gottlieb)

Investigators said Helphrey was reported missing after leaving Peggy O’Neils Bar in Palm Harbor and failing to return home. Officials said on May 22, 2006, Helphrey made a phone call to a friend asking them to meet him at his Palm Harbor apartment. After leaving, Peggy O’Neils, he never arrived home.

Investigators said they previously searched several ponds and heavily wooded areas for Helphrey and his SUV.