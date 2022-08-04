PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of US-19 and Pine Ridge Way in Palm Harbor.

A 22-year-old New Port Richey man was driving a sedan north on US-19. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was behind him. FHP said the motorcyclist attempted to pass the sedan and collided with the back end of the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. FHP said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.