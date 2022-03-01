How you can help Tampa Bay area organizations support Ukrainians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – From St. Petersburg, Russia to St. Petersburg, Florida, people all over the world were praying for peace Tuesday night as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

An emotional and powerful prayer service took place at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church. People stood side by side, including two sisters who stood side by side, proud of their Ukrainian heritage.

“All I do is just cry, watching the news, hearing from friends and family there. It’s just heartbreaking,” Ariana Boszko told 8 On Your Side with tears in her eyes.

Ariana and her sister Natalia two were overwhelmed with emotion as they shared a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He is a murderer. He is not the president of Russia, He is a murderer,” said Natalia Boszko. “All we want is for this war to stop and for us to live freely.”

Both siblings say they rarely get sleep these days, often up all night talking with relatives in Ukraine, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks teared up as he described his emotions.

“We are with you, we are behind you, we will support you. God willing we will all get through this. This is a battle between good and evil,” Hendricks said.

The Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church is partnering with a non-profit group that will collect essentials to send to Ukraine.

Monetary contributions can be made by visiting the Course of Action Foundation website.

You can also visit the Epiphany Ukrainian Catholic Church’s website for more information. You can also contact the church at 727-576-1001.