How will St. Pete’s growth change its roadways? 4 major projects being considered

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Explosive growth in and around downtown St. Petersburg has prompted city officials to consider major changes to its roadways.

“Its been tremendous growth over the last 20 years, but over the last, maybe, five years it’s just accelerated like crazy,” said Whit Blanton, the executive director of the county’s planning agency, Forward Pinellas. “We’re projecting about 15,000 more residents just in the downtown core [by 2045] and another 13,000 jobs just in the downtown core. That’s 20% of the total growth we’re projecting in all of Pinellas County.”

Forward Pinellas is working in conjunction with the city and the Florida Department of Transportation as part of the Downtown St. Petersburg Mobility Project.

The organization is asking for public feedback on the following four plans:

I-175 or I-375 modification, redesign or removal to enhance connectivity throughout downtown and to surrounding neighborhoods

3rd & 4th Streets conversion to two-way roads for a more walkable community, reduce trip lengths and improve access

5th & 4th Avenues conversion to two-way roads for more connectivity and to promote safety

Dr. MLK Jr. and 8th Streets conversion to two-way roads to promote safety and improve access to businesses

“What you want to make sure is if you make a change like that you’re not driving traffic into the neighborhoods or creating congestion or unintended consequences,” Blanton said.

The public can weigh in on the projects by sending an email to info@forwardpinellas.org or calling 727-464-8250.

Forward Pinellas will present their final plan to the city council in December.

To learn more about the projects, visit forwardpinellas.org/DTSP