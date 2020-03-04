St. Petersburg preparing for Grand Prix amid coronavirus concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg is preparing to host its largest event since the announcement of coronavirus in the Tampa Bay Area. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is scheduled for March 13 through 15.

8 On Your Side reached out to the event organizers, Greene Savoree Racing, to see what prevention actions they are taking since some drivers are planning on flying in internationally for the race. We have not yet heard back. We also reached out to the City of St. Petersburg to see how they were preparing and they referred us to the County Health Department who is taking the lead on the issue.

We did speak with medical professionals on Wednesday about ways to protect yourself if you’re going to be in a big crowd of people at the race or any other event.

“You can’t stop living your life, life is too short,” said Dean of the College of Nursing at St. Petersburg College, DNP, RN Louisana Louis.

She said, in her opinion, everyone should take precautions but no one should cancel plans for this more than you would if you were concerned about catching the flu or a common cold.

Louis said to use the following precautions to stay healthy in crowds:

Washing your hands is by far the best way to stay safe. When washing your hand, wash for 30 seconds or more with a focus on friction. (Tip: It’s the equivalent of singing the “Happy Birthday” song)

Bring Clorox Wipes and wipe down any handles before touching them.

Avoid touching your face as it is the main entrance for the virus into your body.

If you’re sick, wear a mask to protect those around you. You do not need to wear a mask if you’re healthy.

When using hand sanitizer, cover your hands from your fingernails to your wrists and continue rubbing your hands together until the solution is completely dissolved.

The SPC Academic Chair, DNP, ARNP, PPCNP-BC, CPNP-AC Amanda Daniels said when washing your hands, you should make sure to rinse the soap off with your fingers facing down so that all the germs run off your hands.

