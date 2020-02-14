PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Check out these “pawsome” Valentine’s Day cards.
On Friday, the Clearwater Police Department K9s wished everyone a happy holiday with these four-legged greetings.
The cards have been posted to social media. The department is encouraging the public to print them out and share them with those you love most!
LATEST STORIES:
- Get Valentine’s Day Ready
- Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sarasota
- Collard Green Festival
- Puppies with a purpose: Assistance dogs get paired with partners
- How cute: Clearwater PD releases Valentine’s Day cards featuring its K9s