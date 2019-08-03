Live Now
Hot property! St.Petersburg real estate agent lists home on fire

Pinellas County

by:



Dylan Jaeck

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a hot real estate market and then there’s a house that’s literally up in flames.

St.Pete realtor, Dylan Jaeck recently posted pictures of a ‘warm and loving home’ that recently caught on fire on Zillow.

The 1,280 square foot home was badly damaged in a fire and currently, the existing lot of land to build your “dream home” is going for $99,000.

Jaeck tells WFLA the reason for picking this particular photo is because it gets people to understand that it is being sold at the land value and a new home will have to be built.

The listing has been viewed nearly 11,000 times.

