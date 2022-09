Hope Villages of America is one of the charities benefiting from the added volunteers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hope Villages of America will be hosting an extra food distribution event on Saturday following Hurricane Ian and its effects.

Food will be given out to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon at 700 Druid Road in Clearwater.

Thousands remain without power in the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall again in South Carolina after strengthening back in to a hurricane from a tropical storm.