Honor Flight to D.C. returns to PIE with 70 Veterans aboard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of veterans are back home, after a whirlwind “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C.

About 70 veterans made the day-long trip, including three brothers.

For the 39th time, veterans returning from their Honor Flight received a welcome fit for heroes among them, the Regoli Brothers, Richard, Bernard, and Phil.

They were greeted by their wives and hundreds of others who lined up. “It’s an unbelievable experience it’s just uh, I’m almost ready to cry,” said Richard Regoli.

In D.C. the group visited monuments and memorials. The most touching: the Vietnam Memorial with more than 58,000 names inscribed.

“For wence we come, if you could see where we come from out in the sticks. You know. We’re so thankful” said Phil Regoli.

The Regoli brothers, have visited Washington D.C. on their own. But the three Air Force and Marine Veterans feel, being there with others who shared their combat experience, makes it extra special.

“The trip was really good. They treated us well. Took care of us. It was fantastic” said Bernard Regoli.