TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a homicide on Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach Friday morning.

Police said a man was found dead in the 700 block of Mandalay. The area is closed to traffic.

The man’s name was not released, and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown, but police are calling it a homicide.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in connection with his death.

This story is developing and will be updated.