Homeowner scares off burglars in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Sal Barbieri has lived in his Clearwater home for more than 15 years, since retiring from the U.S. Customs Service in Miami, and never has he experienced what he experienced yesterday.

“So I”m sitting there, watching T.V. waiting to go for an appointment and all of a sudden I catch somebody coming out this way,” Barbieri said. “In my house!”

Investigators say Cornelious Anderson and his girlfriend Jacquelyn Colburn were trolling the neighborhood in a stolen van looking for a home to break into and things to steal. They picked the wrong house. Barbieri suspects they picked his home because he often leaves his exterior lights on and always parks his cars in the garage.

It was 12:22 p.m.on Tuesday. They probably didn’t think anyone was home.

Barbieri explains his garage side door was locked, but Anderson forced his way in.

“It’s always locked,” Barbieri said. “He kicked it in.” A neighbor has sinced secured the door and door frame to prevent future intruders.

Barbieri believes he scared Anderson off. “He didn’t get further than this,” Barbieri said, pointing at the hallway between the laundry room and kitchen. “And I started yelling at him and he turned around and booked.”

Clearwater police arrested Anderson and Colburn a short time later.

Barbieri is thankful the two have been caught, although the situation was a bit rattling.

“I don’t know how old this guy was, but the way I looked at it, he was probably younger. Because if he was older he probably would have come at me.”