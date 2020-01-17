Homeless Pinellas Co. man arrested after attempting to hire detective to kill his brother

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless Treasure Island man has a new home tonight… the Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives say 54-year old Gary Hudge tried to hire one of them to kill his brother in Michigan.

According to the arrest report, Hudge met the detective during an undercover drug investigation in November. During that investigation, Hudge is accused of attempting to hire the detective to eliminate his brother.

Fifty-seven-year old Thomas Hudge of Willis, Michigan, said the Michigan State Police showed up at his door last night to inform him of the arrest. Thomas told 8 On Your Side that his brother was always asking for money, thinking that his elderly mother had a lot. Thomas explained that Gary became enraged when he told him he couldn’t have any money.

The arrest report indicates Gary paid the detective $160, was going to provide him with a weapon and a bus ticket to Michigan to murder his brother.

He is now facing charges for solicitation for murder, sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Deputies are holding him in jail on a $62,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: