PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless man who was found dead Wednesday in an abandoned home in Pinellas Park was killed by another homeless man over a dispute about living in the house, police said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they arrested Miguel Alejandro Haisten, 31, on a first-degree murder charge Friday.

Officers said they responded to the abandoned home on Park Boulevard on Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., where they found a deceased man inside, identified as 65-year-old Joseph Alan Maiden.

An investigation showed Maiden had been living in the home for an “extended period of time.” He and Haisten were involved in an ongoing dispute over the the abandoned home, police said.

According to PPPD, Haisten came to the house around 11 a.m. Wednesday and forced his way inside with what they think is a “large plaster cast yard statue.” After getting inside Haisten attacked Maiden with the statue among other items, causing severe injuries to his upper body.

Maiden died from the injuries, police said.

Haisten allegedly ran from the scene after that.

Police said Maiden was found by a friend who stopped by to see him.

Haisten was arrested when he showed up to the Pinellas County Justice Center Friday for a court appearance on an unrelated misdemeanor charge.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond. He did not talk to police, they said.

The investigation is ongoing and no other arrests expected.