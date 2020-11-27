Homeless man charged with sexual battery after woman offered him a place to sleep

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless man has been charged with sexual battery after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman after she let him in her house so he had a place to sleep.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Clark Caplan knocked on the victim’s door around midnight on Nov. 26 and asked for a place to stay. The victim allowed Caplan to sleep on the floor of the living room while she slept in another room.

The woman was woken up by Caplan with his hands around her neck as he attempted to sexually assault her. Deputies say the victim tried to escape through the front door, but Caplan grabbed her hair and kept her from leaving.

Caplan faces a variety of charges including sexual battery, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness. He is currently in jail on a $112,500 bond.