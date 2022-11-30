ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Holiday was found laying in the driveway of a St. Pete home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they reported to a report of a shooting on 66th Lane North in unincorporated St. Petersburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at 4:24 p.m. to find 30-year-old David de Leon Jr. laying in the driveway, wounded, while 27-year-old Damian de Leon was standing in the street. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Deputies said Damian de Leon called 911 and told dispatchers he shot David de Leon in self defense. However, detectives later determined that Damian was the alleged aggressor.

The sheriff’s office said Damian had pending active probable cause for his arrest on two counts of cocaine possession and two counts of sale and delivery of cocaine, which they said was for an unrelated incident.

Damian was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, as well as the prior drug charges.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the victim and alleged shooter are known to each other.