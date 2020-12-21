Holiday caroling brings joy to end-of-life patients in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – On Monday about a dozen people gathered in Pinellas County to sing and bring joy to end-of-life patients in Hospice.

Suncoast Hospice volunteers spent the morning in Pinellas Park caroling to the 27-patients in the facility through the gift of music.

This year because of COVID-19, instead of going room to room, the carolers gathered at the end of the hallways and stood outside windows while wearing masks.





Pictures taken by WFLA”s Christine McLarty.

Suncoast Hospice Director, Jamie Gallagher, said Hospice is known for personal connections and they hope this event touched the hearts of their patients.

“My hope is that each and everyone will experience feelings of peace and inner calmness in their soul that they’ve experienced in the holiday’s gone past in the years prior,” said Gallagher.

In addition to helping patients, the director said she hopes the event brought joy to their family members by recalling fond memories of previous holiday gatherings.