‘Hogan’s Hangout’ restaurant to hold soft opening on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “Whatcha gonna do, brother?!” when Hogan’s Hangout has finally (soft) opens on Clearwater Beach?

The anticipated restaurant will have a soft opening Wednesday after seemingly have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of WrestleMania at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in April.

In a video posted to the “Hulkster’s” Twitter account on Dec. 29, 2019, fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart announced the grand opening would take place WrestleMania week.

“I told them about your brand new bar that’s going to be open by then. Hogan’s Hangout,” Hart says in the skit.

As of Tuesday, there is no word if Hogan will be attending the soft opening himself and the restaurant has not responded to a request for information from WFLA’s Daisy Ruth.

#Wrestlemania36 #HulkHogan meet and greet at Hogan's wrestling shop #Clearweater beach along with #Hoganshangout grand opening. The parties on the beach brother, dates and times coming soon!!!! pic.twitter.com/a4pUtZxbIy — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 29, 2019

After weeks of speculation, it was announced March 16 that WrestleMania and the events that accompany it would not take place here in Tampa.

On Monday, the restaurant’s Facebook page put up a post, saying, “There is a rumor going around that the doors to Hogans Hangout open Wednesday, brother. If you’ve been excited to join us, the time has come. But you didn’t hear it from me.”

In the comments of the post, the restaurant’s social media noted that no reservations will be made, “just a first come, first served walk-in basis.”

Hogan’s Hangout is located at 499 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater, just 200 feet from Hogan’s apparel and merchandise store.