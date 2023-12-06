ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man involved in a hit-and-run that destroyed his bike got a surprising gift on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Kenny Gamble, 40, was gifted a new bike by Neptune Cyclery in Tarpon Springs after owner Eddie Mullally heard his story.

On May 19, Gamble was riding his bike across 54 Avenue North and 43 Street North when a blue Dodge Ram pickup hit him before fleeing the scene, according to FHP.

Authorities say an image of a possible suspect involved was caught on security video.

The collision left Gamble with serious head and spinal injuries as well as destroying his only mode of transportation, officials said.

Gamble was left to recover at his St. Petersburg home, unable to work or buy a new bike. When Mullally learned of his situation from an FHP Victim Advocate, he offered to assist with a brand new bicycle, according to FHP.

The new bike was delivered to Gamble by FHP Troopers Wednesday.

The driver of the blue Dodge Ram is still being sought. Anyone with information is being asked to call FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers (**TIPS).