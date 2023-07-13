ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking at the stained glass windows and revival Gothic architecture of the 10th Street Church of God, all Carl Mobley sees is a lost cause.

“The church is here to save lives and win lives and save souls for Christ,” Mobley said. “If the church is not doing this, it’s not serving its purpose.”

The last service the senior pastor ever performed was on March 15, 2020. The pandemic decimated his congregation — and funding source.

“The membership went from 150 down to about 25 members,” Mobley said. “And only 15 of those are tithers.”

The church, built in 1898 and relocated to its current position in 1913, has always required funding and manpower for upkeep. With neither of those for years, the church spiraled into disrepair.

“I am so hurt that a place that I used to get up and preach every Sunday,” Mobley said. “That I’m not allowed to.”

Mobley said a termite infestation, leaky roof, and broken windows and air conditioning are just the beginning of the building’s problems that are too expensive to fix.

“We never wanted it to end up like this,” Mobley said. “Don’t you know I miss this? Don’t you know the people miss coming to church?”

So, after 26 years in church leadership, Mobley is trying to sell the property.

“We want to relocate,” Mobley said. “If someone wants to save it, you come in and do an assessment on how much it takes and you buy it and you save it.”

But the pastor claims bureaucracy from the city of St. Petersburg is preventing him from selling. The church was given a local landmark designation in 2001, according to city records, which makes it trickier to demolish for developers.

“There has not been a building condition survey provided to the city or the decision makers,” said Derek Kilborn. “In the sense that they could come to that clear, final determination.”

Kilborn is the manager of the city’s Urban Planning and Historic Preservation Division.

“The local landmark designation that exists on the property does not prevent the church congregation from listing and selling it,” Kilborn said.

Kilborn said the church approached the city in 2020 to ask about resources for roof repairs. He said the city connected the church with historic grants and other financial resources to help pay for the work.

However, the grants all required the congregation to continue operating at the current location, which the church deemed unusable.

Later, Kilborn said the church applied to rescind the landmark designation, but city staff determined the ‘historic integrity’ had not been lost, and city council rejected the church’s application in 2021. While the church did not submit a building condition survey at the time showing the disrepair, according to Kilborn, it still would not have guaranteed the designation be removed — that’s still up to city council.

“We have run into some challenges connecting the congregation to different grant opportunities,” Kilborn said. “Because their focus is now in a different direction, which is selling the property.”

Another option for the church is a Certificate of Appropriateness, or COA, which is required for any exterior modification to a local landmark building. The city said it expressed support for a COA to allow demolition of a midcentury addition to part of the church.

Though Mobley said bureaucracy was holding it up, Kilborn said the city never received a submitted application for the COA.

“This is why we have worked so hard from our position to offer a multitude of options to them,” Kilborn said. “That don’t require them to continue operating at that site.”

Kilborn said this is the only application the city has ever received in an attempt to rescind a local landmark designation.

“This is an African American congregation in the historic Methodist Town neighborhood which also has an African American legacy,” Kilborn explained. “So there are different important reasons why the city is focused on the importance of this building, not only architecturally, but also its importance culturally.”

But the congregation says the church has no use anymore.

“I think it has served its time,” said Ulysses Connelly. “It’s no longer viable as an edifice to do what we need to do.”

Connelly was married at the church in 1977.

“The church, having been in this location for quite some time,” said Connelly. “Was known to the neighborhood, and a lot of people would naturally congregate to this location.”

He remembers helping charities and participating in community programs like feeding the homeless at the church. Now, as he tries to help restore the church, he believes it will cost way too much to finish.

“I wish there was some other alternatives,” Connelly said. “I wish it could be saved, I wish it could be salvaged, but we have memories, and that’s what we rely on.”