CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a Texas man Thursday night after he was allegedly racing on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to arrest documents.

Police said at around 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Jose Alfredo Anaya Rodriguez, 26, of Houston, Texas, was spotted racing on the causeway.

Anaya Rodriguez and another driver allegedly went over 100 mph, according to a Clearwater police officer.

Arrest affidavits said Anaya Rodriguez was not carrying a valid driver’s license at the time of his arrest.

According to police, instead of a driver’s license, the suspect presented a Mexican ID card and could not speak English. It was only through a translator’s interpretation that officers learned he didn’t have a valid license in Florida or Texas.

Police said the suspect was charged with racing on highway and not having a valid driver’s license.