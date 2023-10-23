DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Community members are memorializing the service and sacrifice of a fallen soldier from the area, 10 years after his death.

Moving forward, a portion of Alternate US Highway 19/Bayshore Boulevard will bear the name “SPC Zachary L. Shannon Memorial Highway.”

A Dunedin native, Shannon enlisted in the Army in August 2010. He volunteered for deployment to Afghanistan where he was killed during a helicopter crash in 2013.

In 2023, state lawmakers passed a bill designating a 2-mile stretch of the road from Orange Street to Michigan Boulevard to be renamed in Shannon’s honor.

The city is hosting a dedication ceremony Monday morning at Dunedin Youth Guild Park.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.