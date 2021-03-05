Higher education feels ignored after expanded vaccine plan doesn’t include college professors

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Higher education faculty and staff feel left out after Florida expanded the vaccine plan this week to include K-12 teachers.

“We were disappointed that higher ed wasn’t included in school personnel. The CDC recommends all educational personnel included higher ed be prioritized,” said Candi Churchill, the executive director for United Faculty of Florida.

The United Faculty of Florida represents more than 20,000 faculty at all 12 public universities, 15 colleges, and Saint Leo University, along with graduate assistants at four universities.

Churchill believes higher education employees like college professors and staff members should be included on the list.

Dr. Arthur Shapiro, a professor at the University of South Florida, agrees.

“I have a number of colleagues say they are not pleased about and wish they could get vaccinated,” said Dr. Arthur Shapiro.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Ocala, where he was asked about expanding the eligibility list to include college professors.

“We are not doing any occupation changes. We are doing an age-based approached moving forward,” said DeSantis.