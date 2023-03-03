PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WLFA) — A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Friday after authorities said they found a concealed gun in the student’s possession.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater school resource officers were alerted after another student reported the weapon was in the possession of a junior student.

While the student did not threaten anyone with the weapon or plan any act of violence, officers found a Glock 48 9mm semiautomatic handgun on the teen.

The boy was promptly arrested, and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age.

Authorities said the student admitted he had the gun in his backpack and said he knew it was wrong to have it at school.

The teen was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.