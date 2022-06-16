ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of The Gathering Church said since November their kitchen ministry “Food is Love” has been making meals for families in need.

What started out as just a Thanksgiving meal turned into to a weekly service.

Janice Roth who oversees the ministry’s program said since November they have passed out 3,500 meals to families in need. The church ask that families make appointment to pick up their meals.

As of recently Roth noticed more people canceling when it’s time to pick up their food.

“I would get a message on Facebook saying sorry I don’t have gas to get to you,” Roth said.

She said the church is tucked away from most parts of the city and most public transportation, like buses, don’t come to the area.

“People have to make a decision do I pay rent, do I pay power or do I buy groceries,” Roth said.

The church found a partnership with a local business, closer to the city and in the area where the city bus runs.

“He has a community market that’s attached to his restaurant so we are actually going to go in there,” Roth said.

She said the new pick up location is located on the corner of 9th Avenue North and 72nd Street. They plan to start distribution Aug. 1.