High gas prices impacting Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Many people are feeling the pain at the gas pump, some more than others.



The sky-high prices are hurting one Pinellas County Organization.

Neighborly Care Network is one of the first Meals on Wheels providers in the country. Executive Director David Lomaka says they already need more volunteers, so these gas prices are a concern.

“We have a number of volunteers who have said I can’t do it now, it’s getting too expensive,” Lomaka said.

Lomaka says they’re trying to get lawmakers attention to help with funding.

“If you want us to keep doing this you have to help us,” Lomaka said. “We recognize when it’s financially a hardship we try to help with that. If we get donations that are raised for that it helps support the volunteers.”

Neighborly Care Network delivered 69,700 meals in 2021. They have 10 locations in Pinellas County. Volunteers serve close to 2,500 homes delivered hot meals every day to seniors.

AAA says the average price of gas in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater is $3.97. Gas prices have jumped every day since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Monday morning, the average price of gasoline was $4.07 per gallon in Florida, the most expensive it’s been since April 2012, according to AAA. The national average was $4.06.