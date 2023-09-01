TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health issued a swim advisory for three Pinellas County beaches Friday, just before the Labor Day weekend.

The advisory said elevated levels of enterococci bacteria were found in samples taken at Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Park, and Sand Key so “swimming is not recommended.”

According to the EPA, the elevated presence of enterococci bacteria indicates fecal pollution. The FDOH said this can be “from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.”

Officials said this can also be a product of storm surges bringing pollutants from the land into the Gulf of Mexico. Recently, Florida’s west coast was impacted by storm surges from Hurricane Idalia, although much of the Tampa Bay area saw lower surges compared to the Big Bend region.

If someone were to enter water with high levels of this bacteria, it could spread disease from various pathogens that may also be in it.

“If you have open cuts or sores, keep them clean by washing them with soap and water,” the advisory said. “Apply antibiotic cream to reduce the risk of infection. If a wound or sore develops redness, swelling or drainage, see a physician.”

The beaches have been resampled, and if the levels of bacteria are at a lower threshold, then the advisory will be lifted.