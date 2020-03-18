Hibbard wins Clearwater mayor vote

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican politician Frank Hibbard won a decisive victory in the race for Clearwater mayor Tuesday.
Hibbard, 53, won 55% of the vote, ousting Elizabeth Drayer, Bill Johnson, and Morton Myers.
“Thank you to all who voted for me. I am honored that you have decisively chosen for me to lead our great city once again,” said Frank Hibbard, mayor-elect of Clearwater. “We have a lot of tough work ahead, but I will do my best during these uncertain times.”
More than 23,000 votes were cast through early voting, mail-in ballots and on election day.
