Hibbard wins Clearwater mayor vote

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r-city-of-clearwater-logos_300101

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican politician Frank Hibbard won a decisive victory in the race for Clearwater mayor Tuesday.

Hibbard, 53, won 55% of the vote, ousting Elizabeth Drayer, Bill Johnson, and Morton Myers.

“Thank you to all who voted for me. I am honored that you have decisively chosen for me to lead our great city once again,” said Frank Hibbard, mayor-elect of Clearwater. “We have a lot of tough work ahead, but I will do my best during these uncertain times.”

More than 23,000 votes were cast through early voting, mail-in ballots and on election day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak"

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon limits shipments to warehouses"

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"

Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures"

Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure"

Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus"

Gun sales surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales surge"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss