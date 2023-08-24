LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Public Library Director is turning to the community. Casey McPhee, 58, is looking for a living donor as she battles kidney disease.

More than 90,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney, according to the National Kidney Registry, and McPhee is one of them. She’s been on the transplant list for three years, waiting for a kidney.

During her journey, she remains dedicated to the Largo Library, living out her dream job.

“I call it the best job in the world,” said McPhee. “I get to be surrounded by books and I get to help people.”

McPhee has been with the City of Largo since 2002 as the Assistant Library Director. Then, three years later, she was promoted to the Largo Public Library Director. When she’s not at the library, McPhee undergoes dialysis for nine hours a day, seven days a week, battling end-stage renal disease.

“It started about eight or nine years ago,” she said.

At that time, McPhee’s blood work showed her kidney function was dropping. She went to the doctor to manage the disease.

“I wake up pretty hopeful every day. Now, I have good days and bad days when I don’t feel well,” said McPhee.

McPhee is all too familiar with kidney disease. It took her own mother’s life mother three decades ago. McPhee needs a transplant to ensure she is around for her husband and their 23-year-old son.

“He’s actually the same age I was when I lost my mother, so I think about that sometimes and how would he handle that and how would he move forward in life without me,” she said.

McPhee is on two transplant lists locally, as her kidney function is down to 2%. She needs help finding a living kidney donor with an O blood type.

“I’m still waiting for someone to come along and offer that gift of life,” she said.

If you would like to help McPhee, you can call Tampa General Hospital or Largo HCA. Both hospitals have transplant programs.