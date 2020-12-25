Heavy rain, gusty winds cause damage to several homes in Largo trailer park

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Several homes in Ranchero Village on Ulmerton Road in Largo were damaged after Thursday evening’s severe weather.

Fiona O’Rourk came home to her neighbor’s roof slammed against the back of her house.

“We were at a Christmas party with my friends and my neighbor called and said that we should get home because there is a roof in my back yard,” O’Rourk said.

She wasn’t the only one in the neighborhood who will spend the holiday planning repairs. A neighbor right behind her also was hit hard by the storm.

“The roof of the lanai came off. The roof where the carport was… that came out with the post. The shed roof came off. The sides of the shed. The washer and dryer is in there and completely covered with everything you can imagine,” said Perry Robichaud.

He watched all of this happen from his back porch.

“I was outside here with a friend smoking a cigarette when the wind came through and took everything right off and threw it over there. It was a little loud for 30 seconds and then it was over,” Robichaud said.

He said he’s just glad him and his friend made it out of the storm alive.