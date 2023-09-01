CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s barbed wire surrounding Countryside High School but that doesn’t shield from what can happen on the inside.

High schoolers returned to school Friday morning a day after two classmates were stabbed by another student.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence as students began to make their way back.

Students have the opportunity to talk to counselors if they need help coping with yesterday’s act of violence. It was a situation that could have turned out worse if it weren’t for a quick response time.

The violent crime at the high school left two students recovering from stab wounds. We have confirmation at least one of those students has been released from the hospital.

It was student resource officers who stopped the situation from escalating.

“In less than two minutes, the SROs had the suspect at gunpoint and were taking him into custody,” Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said.

A 14-year-old freshman had stabbed two of his classmates during school.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Former Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton applauded the swift action of the SROs on campus.

“If they had not been there, who knows how many other students would have been hurt and how long it would have taken to apprehend the suspect,” Sutton said.

Police said the attacker had no history of violence at school.

Some parents said they are frustrated with how common these occurrences have become.

“Every year we’re having something,” a parent, Jenna Marshall said. “Whether it’s a bomb threat, somebody’s brought a gun, somebody’s brought a knife. Sometimes it’s multiple times a year.”

Randy Sutton said this is a prime example of why school resource officers are so needed.

“There have been police officers in literally hundreds of school districts across the nation that were removed from the schools as part of the defunding movement,” Sutton said.

Countryside High School’s website lists their school resource officers as Paul Comini and Brett Faulk.