TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter pilot was forced to land in a parking lot Friday after encountering heavy fog in Treasure Island, police said.

The Treasure Island Police Department said it responded to a precautionary landing at Old South Plaza on 10th Avenue.

Officers said the pilot told them that the he could not make it safely back to an airport due to poor visibility and heavy fog.

However, no one was injured in the incident, and the helicopter was still functional.

Treasure Island police said the helicopter safely took off at about 2 p.m., continuing to its destination.