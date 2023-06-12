Related video above: Dolphin plays tag with baby catfish in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is “heartbroken” following the loss of its beloved 4-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Apollo.

Apollo came to the Clearwater Maine Aquarium in 2021 after he was found stranded in Playalinda, Florida. According to the aquarium, Apollo was found with “health challenges,” including parasites on his dorsal fin, pectoral fins, and fluke, along with stomach and lung inflammation.

CMA said the 4-year-old dolphin also had significant hearing loss, making him non-releasable.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Apollo, age 4, who lived at Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2021 after being found stranded,” the aquarium shared on Facebook.

A few months ago, in March, CMA said Apollo appeared to “show signs of discomfort.” For months, the aquarium’s veterinary and animal care teams closely modified his diet and regimen.

The aquarium said Apollo began to show signs of progress until Monday morning when his health appeared to decline again.

CMA said its team immediately intervened, and Apollo received support and care to “keep him comfortable.” But despite their best efforts, the 4-year-old dolphin’s condition deteriorated, and he sadly passed.

“Our team is heartbroken by Apollo’s passing. The welfare and well-being of our animals have always been our top priority at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Apollo was a beloved member of our CMA family, and his passing has left a void in our hearts,” Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, chief zoological officer for CMA said in a statement. “This serves as a reminder of the profound impact these animals have on our lives and the importance of our conservation efforts. We will continue to learn from Apollo’s life. We would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated staff and veterinary professionals who worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care for Apollo. Their expertise, compassion, and commitment to the well-being of our animals are admirable.”