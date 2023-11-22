LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County 7-Eleven clerk was lauded as a hero after spotting Sean Williams, an escaped child rape suspect from Tennessee, and helping to secure his arrest.

In an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, Tasha Baumgartner recalled the moment she recognized the customer standing in front of her.

“I saw a photo of him earlier in the day, from a deputy, but it was blurry,” Baumgartner said. “So when he walked in, I asked my coworker, ‘Is that him?'”

Baumgartner described ringing up Williams’ purchase, a hot dog, and following him as he exited the convenience store. He disappeared after he rounded the corner of the building.

A few minutes later, while scrolling through Facebook, Baumgartner saw a better photo of Williams that showed a distinctive tattoo on his arm.

“That’s when I called the police and told them, ‘He was in my store’,” Baumgartner said. “I know he was, because I recognized the tattoo.”

Police arrived at the store just minutes later to review video footage and ended up tracking him down near the 7-Eleven. U.S. Marshal David Jolley told NewsNation Williams was located by a K-9 around 9 p.m. in the 11500 block of Walsingham Road.

Williams, who faces multiple state and federal sex crime charges, had been missing for 34 days. He escaped a prison van while travelling from a Kentucky detention facility to a federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Williams was also charged with escape and attempted escape in connection to a July breakout attempt, according to federal officials. It is not known what new charges he faces after being captured in Pinellas County.