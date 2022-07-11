CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police said a parking dispute between two men took an ugly turn, when one man grabbed a rifle.

Part of that interaction was caught on camera and it’s making the rounds on social media.

Jeremy Lee said last Thursday, he and his daughter Carrie were spending time together, cutting grass on Boylan Avenue.

He said a few minutes later, David Berry came outside, upset they were blocking his driveway and said they were on his property.

“I immediately moved,” Lee said. “I stopped what I was doing and I moved up, and like I said, just wasn’t good enough for him and I apologized to him.”

Lee said he was parked next to Berry’s driveway, and the ramp to his trailer partially blocked Berry’s driveway. He said after they argued, Berry got the rifle and pointed it towards him.

“I was really worried about her,” Lee said. “I was stunned. I think I said you’re going to kill me in front of my daughter?”

His daughter said she feared the worst.

“I thought he was going to take my dad’s life, honestly,” Carrie said. “Then I was like, ‘well, if you take his, he’s probably going to take mine.'”

Police said Berry told officers he got the rifle after Lee threatened him. Clearwater’s police chief said his department is investigating what happened.

“We are actively investigating this incident and will be presenting the case to the Office of the State Attorney,” police chief Dan Slaughter said. “The bottom line is a dispute over parking should never have escalated to something like this. If you have a problem with someone partially blocking the driveway, you call the police. You don’t grab a gun like some vigilante.”

Lee hopes police arrest Berry, but don’t stop there.

“I don’t think he ought to have the rights to bear arms,” Lee said. “I mean, I can think of a lot of reasons why you would pull a gun out on somebody than that.”

Berry told 8 on Your Side in an email he was going to talk with his attorney first.

Some of Lee’s family members plan to speak at city council later this month, pushing for gun laws to change.

The Clearwater Police Department will be seeking review from the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office on possible charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.