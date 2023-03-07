Sorry we are closed sign board hanging on a door of cafe

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular Clearwater restaurant will be closing its doors after this weekend.

On Monday, Hamburger Mary’s, a drag queen-staffed burger joint announced on its Facebook page that the rumors of them closing the Pinellas County location were true.

“Yes, all the Rumors are true, it’s our finale weekend at this location,” Hamburger Mary’s wrote. “But please keep checking our Facebook page for all the latest updates in regards to where you can see our amazing divas hitting a stage but for now book your table reservations on yelp and it’s sure to be a sold out weekend of drag shows and entertainment.”

Although goodbyes are hard, the restaurant shared on the Facebook post that they’ll just say “see you later,” indicating that another Hamburger Mary’s location could pop up in the near future.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye so instead we will say see you later . Let’s eat, drink and be Mary!!!,” Hamburger Mary’s posted.

To make a reservation for the restaurant’s final weekend, guests can call 727-400-6996 or go to yelp.com.