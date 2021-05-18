Gunman at large after deadly shooting at Clearwater bar, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a person was shot and killed at a cocktail bar in Clearwater late Monday night. The shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Idle Spur Saloon, which is located in the 1300 block of Cleveland Street. Detectives say a suspect walked up to 23-year-old Da’Jon Dre’Shaud Tennell and shot him multiple times. He died a few minutes later.

Police believe that Tennell was the intended target. There were numerous people in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police have blocked of Cleveland Street for the investigation. Detectives are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Clearwater Police Homicide Unit at (727) 562-4317.

This story is developing and will be updated.