Gulfport residents pleading for help after Tropical Storm Eta flooded their homes

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Renee Weaver has only owned her home in Gulfport for a few months. And now, it’s a mess. When Tropical Strom Eta battered the Pinellas County coastline, it flooded her home with 15 inches of water.

“My friend was here when it all happened and she was good enough to get all my boxes of clothes, stuff like that, off the floor,” said Weaver. “I hadn’t even unpacked yet. “

Despite losing almost everything in the home, she is trying to keep a positive attitude.

“It’s challenging. I mean typically I’m a pretty positive person,” said Weaver. “I’m trying to stay positive because there’s gotta be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Weaver’s home is right off of Dupont Street South in Gulfport. It’s a neighborhood just west of Downtown Gulfport. Dozens of residents in the area are now reporting damage from Eta.

Lisa Kauffman lives on Shore Boulevard, a block from Weaver. She’s now taking names and numbers of those who’ve suffered damage with the hopes of getting some help.

“We really need some help over here. These people don’t know where to go. And Gulfport always bands together,” said Kauffman. “We love our little community. When there’s a crisis, we all pull together. “

Justin Shea is a spokesman for the city and is recommending residents who’ve suffered damage contact the county.

“If you’ve experienced localized flooding in your home, Pinellas County government is currently collecting damage for potential state, federal emergency assistance,” said Shea. “Document damage on your property and use the citizen’s online damage assessment tool located at Pinellas County.org.”