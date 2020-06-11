Gulfport police seek feedback on use of force policies

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Gulfport police are reviewing their policies on use of force and they want your feedback.

The agency wants to make their policies more clear to officers and those in the community.

They’re asking residents a number of questions related to use of force, such as how they define a choke hold, and whether or not they should ban shooting at moving vehicles.

Residents can share their thoughts in the comment section of this blog.

