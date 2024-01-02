TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Constance Schantz left her home on Monday afternoon to meet someone in St. Petersburg, but she didn’t show up, according to police.

Police described her as 5’03” tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has shoulder length gray hair.

Constance Schantz, 74. (Gulfport Police Department)

Schantz was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with a Delaware plate that reads “12714.”

Police believe she may be lost, as she is known to have some lapse in memory. Anyone who sees or hears from her is asked to contact Det. Crowson at 727-893-1043.