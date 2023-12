GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulfport Police Department is searching for an armed man who robbed a convenience store Sunday.

Police said a man entered a store on 1005 49th Street South at about 11:45 p.m. and held up a cashier at gunpoint.

According to the department, the gunman ran away after stealing money from the cash register.

Gulfport police described the suspect as “a thin black male.”

If you know anything about this robbery, the GPD said you can call Sgt. Thomas Woodman at 727-893-1051.