Gulfport mother warns neighbors after man attempts to entice her children

Hillary Howard is concerned. On Tuesday, the Gulfport mother of three called police after a man approached her 7 and 8 year olds. “He told them that they were in trouble and that they were tresspassing,” said Howard. “And if they didn’t come with him right now that they were going to be in trouble.”

The man was standing outside of the fence at the time and the children started screaming. “So I sent my older son to go check on them,” said Howard. “And he came in and said they had said there was a man outside. “

By the time Howard got outside, the man was long gone. Officers responded and took a report. They also patrolled the area but didn’t spot the man. Investigators are classifying this as a suspicious incident, as they don’t know what the man’s intentions were.

Howard also took to facebook and posted on the Gulfport Neighborhood page.

John Swiston lives in the neighborhood. His kids are grown, but the case is concerning. “I’m actually thinking about getting a security camera system,” said Swiston. “We’ve had a few incidents, not like that, but incidents where it would have been nice to have some kind of camera.”