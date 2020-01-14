Gulfport man suffers traumatic brain injury after roommate beats him with baseball bat, police say

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport man is behind bars after police say he brutally beat his roommate with a metal baseball bat.

Officers were called to an aggravated battery at a home on Tangerine Avenue South near 56th Street South just before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, 41-year-old Stephen Moran beat his roommate with a metal baseball bat in an unprovoked attack. Officers say Moran told them he “basically talked himself into the attack” because he was “upset with how the victim handled money.”

The victim was taken to Bayfront Medical Center as a trauma alert. Police say he is stable but suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Moran was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

