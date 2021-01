PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lucky Gulfport man turned $1 into $1.7 million after hitting the jackpot in a Florida lottery game.

Jason Hyde, 34, won $1.7 million in a JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on Dec. 1. He chose to accept a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,467,311.36.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Stop on 5227 22nd Avenue South in Gulfport. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The game costs $1. Jackpots start at $500,000 and can reach $2 million.