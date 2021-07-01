Gulfport man charged with making mass shooting threat on Snapchat, police say

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport man is now facing several charges after police say he posted a video to social media of him holding an AR-15 style pistol, pointing it at cars.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, 20 year old Ter’on Jerome Forrester posted a public video to Snapchat on June 26 of him holding the weapon with a scope attached and extended magazine inserted and pointing it at a busy roadway and parking lot.

In the video, police say you could see two fully marked GPD cars parked and multiple vehicles drive by, including a PSTA bus that passes through the barrel and scopes line of sight.

The police department says the video was taken from Forrester’s backyard.

Gulfport detectives, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested Forrester. The 20-year-old was issued a Risk Protection Order, which is designed to enhance public safety by restricting firearm and ammunition possession by a person who poses a danger to himself/herself or others.

Police say the firearm used in the video did not belong to Forrester, however, he did have access to it and was purchased legally.

He has been charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting and is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail with a $10,000 bond.