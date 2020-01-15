Gulfport man accused of beating his roommate with metal baseball bat

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport man is recovering from a senseless beating that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Gulfport police are blaming his roommate for the unprovoked attack.

Officers were called to an aggravated battery at a home on Tangerine Avenue South near 56th Street South just before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, 41-year-old Stephen Moran beat his roommate with a metal baseball bat in an unprovoked attack. Officers say Moran told them he “basically talked himself into the attack” because he was “upset with how the victim handled money.”

“They were very friendly,” said neighbor, Guy Sebastian.

Sebastian lives behind the home where the beating happened.

“I know. It sounds crazy but I didn’t hear a thing” he said.

Sebastian said he’d often see the roommates in the backyard, gathered around a bonfire.

“They would have these girls over and I would hear laughter. They seemed all like to get along to me,” he said.

Other neighbors said the three men are recent transplants who moved in a few months ago.

Stephen Moran’s only other arrest record includes a 2014 bust for possession of paraphernalia.

Gulfport investigators say he told them he talked himself into the attack because he was upset about the way his roommate handled money.

“I just can’t believe that happened, it’s just, and they all three seem pretty normal to me and they seem to get along,” said Guy Sebastian.

Moran is the Pinellas County on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, causing great bodily harm.

The victim is at Bayfront Health in stable condition, but with that traumatic brain injury.

Moran was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.